1 injured in 2-car crash on Carolina Forest and Postal Way
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in the Carolina Forest area. Friday afternoon.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were sent to Postal Way and Carolina Forest Boulevard at 11:47 a.m.

One person is being transported to the hospital with injuries.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays, and for the safety of those on the scene.

