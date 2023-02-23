Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Watch Alex Murdaugh’s full first day of testimony at murder trial

(Contributed)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WMBF) - Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh took the stand Thursday at the trial where he’s accused of killing his wife and son.

COMPLETE COVERAGE | The Murdaugh Trial

While he admitted lying to authorities about his whereabouts the night Maggie and Paul Murdaugh died, he also insisted he had nothing to do with their deaths.

Murdaugh continued to be on the stand for several hours, answering questions from his defense team and facing cross-examination from prosecutors.

WMBF News streamed the entirety of Murdaugh’s Thursday testimony on YouTube. The archived stream below is broken up into chapters that account for court recesses and a lunch break that occurred during his testimony.

Murdaugh is expected to take the stand again when court resumes Friday morning.

WMBF News will stream those proceedings in their entirety.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daeshaun Shammond Jacqui Page
Suspect entered room with key during armed robbery at Grand Strand resort
If county user fees are eliminated, property taxes may go up or services will be more limited,...
South Carolina weighs ‘Yankee tax’ on newcomer driving fees
Jeremiah Lowery
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
BLOG: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
Market Common attempted robbery caught of surveillance
Myrtle Beach police release ID of suspect shot during Market Common attempted robbery

Latest News

Police: 5 arrested after fight at Carolina Forest High School
Police: 5 arrested after fight at Carolina Forest High School
.
Coroner: Ohio toddler drowns in North Myrtle Beach
.
North Myrtle Beach Police Department holds fundraiser for students in Junior K9 Program
Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits one-month mark
.
Horry County Sheriff's Office, ICE release statistics of immigration enforcement program