Watch Alex Murdaugh’s full first day of testimony at murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WMBF) - Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh took the stand Thursday at the trial where he’s accused of killing his wife and son.

While he admitted lying to authorities about his whereabouts the night Maggie and Paul Murdaugh died, he also insisted he had nothing to do with their deaths.

Murdaugh continued to be on the stand for several hours, answering questions from his defense team and facing cross-examination from prosecutors.

Murdaugh is expected to take the stand again when court resumes Friday morning.

