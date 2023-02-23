‘Trust your gut, you’ll find something eventually’: Career Expo shows thousands of students the sky is the limit

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Showing students what their future can be, that’s what the Pathways 2 Possibilities Career Expo aims to achieve.

Whether it’s the thought of being a doctor or even having a career in real estate, the expo is letting students know the sky is the limit.

“We want them to stay here in the Grand Strand and know what you can do to earn money when you become an adult,” said Senior Vice President of Member Services for Coastal Carolina of Realtors Kathleen Pinson. “So it’s just helping them early, present their career and hit their path.”

Some students shared how the event was worthwhile.

“It would be a good idea to come here today and kind of like figure out and get a ground laying of what you want to do and just see,” said Lauren Olena, an eighth-grade student at Waccamaw Middle School.

The two-day event invites over 7,000 students from over 45 different schools across the state to get hands-on experiences to explore the endless career opportunities in the future.

“You can learn almost anything from a textbook or YouTube video but until you smell it, talk to it, see it, feel it ‚walk it, you don’t really know what that career is so I love seeing kids think they weren’t going to like something and they just love it,” said Career Health Coordinator of Mcleod Health, Matthew Peake.

Students get the opportunity to ask questions and listen to professionals in a variety of fields that may interest them.

“I love seeing them thinking they were they knew exactly what they wanted to do and they realized that’s not what I want to do with my life,” said Peake. “And they’ve got a chance early on before they go spend all that time and money in their education to have a little more assurance of where they want to go and get directly to that path.”

This expo is also showing students about careers they may not have their eyes on but still find interesting.

“I don’t want to be a nurse because, like blood, I don’t like that,” said Darla Daigle, an eighth-grade student a Waccamaw Middle School.

After seeing more than 19 different possible career pathways one student said “Trust your gut you’ll find something eventually,” said Nariyah Bellamy, an eighth-grade student at Waccamaw Middle School.

