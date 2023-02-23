Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sumter child inspired by slasher film threatens classmates and teacher with knife

A 7-year-old student brought a knife to school and threatened his fellow classmates and teacher.
A 7-year-old student brought a knife to school and threatened his fellow classmates and teacher.(Sumter Counter Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter law enforcement said a classic horror film series inspired a 7-year-old student to bring a knife to school and threaten others.

A Cherryvale Elementary 7-year-old kindergartener brought a knife to school in their backpack. Investigators said the student threatened his classmates and the teacher.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said the knife was a 12-inch stainless-steel kitchen knife with a 7-inch blade. The student told detectives he intended to stab his classmates in the heart to kill them.

The student told school administrators he knew how to stab his classmates and teacher by watching the movie, “Chucky.”

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is working alongside school administrators on the investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daeshaun Shammond Jacqui Page
Suspect entered room with key during armed robbery at Grand Strand resort
If county user fees are eliminated, property taxes may go up or services will be more limited,...
South Carolina weighs ‘Yankee tax’ on newcomer driving fees
Jeremiah Lowery
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
Market Common attempted robbery caught of surveillance
Myrtle Beach police release ID of suspect shot during Market Common attempted robbery
Alex Murdaugh, center, listens to a recording of himself retelling how he was shot in a bizarre...
BLOG: Day 22: Murdaugh attorneys seek to limit cross-examination if client testifies

Latest News

.
North Myrtle Beach Police Department holds fundraiser for students in Junior K9 Program
Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
LIVE: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Police: Florence pedestrian struck by ‘at least 1 car’ dies at hospital
Police: 5 arrested after fight at Carolina Forest High School