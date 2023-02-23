Revitalization plans underway to restore sand dunes in Myrtle Beach after Hurricane Ian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After the city’s dunes took a hit during Hurricane Ian, Myrtle Beach plans to replace dune fencing within its city limits, which stretch from 82nd Avenue North to just before Myrtle Beach State Park.

City officials said the dunes themselves aren’t gone, but they are in rough shape. Most of the fencing was destroyed, so now beach coordinator Anthony Kraemer said he is removing the wooden posts that remain.

“It’s probably going to take me about a month to get all the old fence out so that they can come and put all the new stuff in, but since supplies aren’t in yet, there’s plenty of time,” he said.

Kraemer said the city has signed a contract and as soon as materials for the new fencing come in, the installation will begin. The hope is that it will ultimately help rebuild the dunes naturally over time. Eventually, as sand builds up, beachgoers won’t even be able to see the fencing around the dunes.

“The whole purpose of sand dunes, the sand fencing, is to collect sand to build up our dunes, and right now, obviously, without the fencing there, it’s not collecting any sand so it’s not doing its purpose,” said Kraemer.

The city expects materials to come in the next two months, and if all goes as planned, the fencing will be done in time for summer.

