Police: Florence pedestrian struck by ‘at least 1 car’ dies at hospital

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by “at least one car” late Wednesday night in Florence.

Florence police Capt. Mike Brandt said just before 10 p..m., officers arrived at the 1600 block of West Lucas Street, near N. Schlitz Drive, for a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.

Officers found a severely injured pedestrian in the roadway. He was transported to the hospital by EMS, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

According to Brandt, officers learned that at least one vehicle struck the pedestrian while he was walking in the roadway.

This investigation is ongoing by the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

