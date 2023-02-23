Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: 5 arrested after fight at Carolina Forest High School

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Five teens were arrested after a fight broke out at Carolina Forest High School on Wednesday.

A police report obtained by WMBF News states officers were called to the school after reports of the fight in the cafeteria.

Video footage also allegedly showed two of the arrested teens in “mutual combat” with a victim before a third teen that was arrested joined in.

Another victim tried to de-escalate the situation when another teen grabbed them around the neck and began to assault them. They later got the victim onto the ground and choked them.

It took multiple staff members to break up the fight, according to the report.

The officer then began handing out juvenile summons before one of the juveniles “became very irate.” They were then told they were being arrested before having to be taken to the ground “in a restraint position.”

The report stated a second juvenile also tried to attack an officer but was held back by a staff member.

Those two juveniles were transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. Three other teens were released to their parents at the scene, police said.

CFHS Principal Gaye Driggers also addressed the incident in an email to parents Wednesday afternoon.

“Today during lunch, there was a brief altercation between a few students. The administration and School Security Officers addressed the incident quickly,” Driggers wrote. “Our student body was extremely cooperative and did not react to the inappropriate behavior of a few. We did end lunch five minutes early. The incident is under investigation by the school administration and local law enforcement was contacted. Once the investigation has been completed, we will hold students accountable for their actions in accordance with our district policies.”

Stay with WMBF news for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daeshaun Shammond Jacqui Page
Suspect entered room with key during armed robbery at Grand Strand resort
If county user fees are eliminated, property taxes may go up or services will be more limited,...
South Carolina weighs ‘Yankee tax’ on newcomer driving fees
Jeremiah Lowery
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
Market Common attempted robbery caught of surveillance
Myrtle Beach police release ID of suspect shot during Market Common attempted robbery
Alex Murdaugh, center, listens to a recording of himself retelling how he was shot in a bizarre...
BLOG: Day 22: Murdaugh attorneys seek to limit cross-examination if client testifies

Latest News

.
North Myrtle Beach Police Department holds fundraiser for students in Junior K9 Program
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Police: Florence pedestrian struck by ‘at least 1 car’ dies at hospital
Alex Murdaugh, flanked by his defense attorneys, told Judge Clifton Newman he does plan to take...
LIVE: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Robinson Street, sheriff’s spokesman...
1 dead in crash involving Amtrak in Ravenel, deputies say