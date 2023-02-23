Police: 5 arrested after fight at Carolina Forest High School

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Five teens were arrested after a fight broke out at Carolina Forest High School on Wednesday.

A police report obtained by WMBF News states officers were called to the school after reports of the fight in the cafeteria.

Video footage also allegedly showed two of the arrested teens in “mutual combat” with a victim before a third teen that was arrested joined in.

Another victim tried to de-escalate the situation when another teen grabbed them around the neck and began to assault them. They later got the victim onto the ground and choked them.

It took multiple staff members to break up the fight, according to the report.

The officer then began handing out juvenile summons before one of the juveniles “became very irate.” They were then told they were being arrested before having to be taken to the ground “in a restraint position.”

The report stated a second juvenile also tried to attack an officer but was held back by a staff member.

Those two juveniles were transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. Three other teens were released to their parents at the scene, police said.

CFHS Principal Gaye Driggers also addressed the incident in an email to parents Wednesday afternoon.

“Today during lunch, there was a brief altercation between a few students. The administration and School Security Officers addressed the incident quickly,” Driggers wrote. “Our student body was extremely cooperative and did not react to the inappropriate behavior of a few. We did end lunch five minutes early. The incident is under investigation by the school administration and local law enforcement was contacted. Once the investigation has been completed, we will hold students accountable for their actions in accordance with our district policies.”

