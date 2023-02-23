Submit a Tip
North Myrtle Beach Police Department holds fundraiser for students in Junior K9 Program

By Makayla Evans
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police Department needs your help rewarding kids in our community.

The police department is holding a fundraiser to raise money for its Junior K9 Program.

The Junior K9 Program recognizes one student for positive behavior from five different schools each month.

The program runs completely off donations, so officers are raffling off a 3-foot chocolate bunny from Kilwins so it can continue recognizing students.

The money allows officers to hold a ceremony for the students, give them a gift and make the badges with the students names that they pin on K9 vests every month.

The department has recognized nearly 50 Junior K9 Officers since the program started in 2021.

Officer Patrick Wilkinson, North Myrtle Beach Police Department K9 Handler said he loves seeing how the program has grown.

“It’s cool watching when we go do a ceremony and be able to see three or four other Junior K9 officers out there that were previously inducted wearing their shirt proudly as they watch a new team member be inducted into their group,” said Wilkinson.

Wilkinson said the police department has added more fundraisers and events to continue encouraging good behavior among students.

Some of the Junior K9 Officers were recognized at a Pelican’s baseball game and even participated in some of the city’s parades.

Wilkinson said he’s seeing more students strive to be a Junior K9 Officer with each visit he makes to the city’s schools.

“The first thing we ask them is hey kids what are we looking for in our Junior K9 officers, and you’ll see a bunch of hands shoot up. They’ll say be respectful or make good grades, so it’s definitely sticking which is the overall objective is putting kids in the spotlight for doing what’s right,” said Wilkinson.

They’ve also recently added a new mascot named Lady to go along with the programs original cartoon mascot Leo which stands for Law Enforcement Officer.

The tickets for the chance to win a 22lb chocolate bunny are $5 each or $20 for five tickets.

You can purchase tickets for the raffle from:

· North Myrtle Beach Police Department

· Kilwins, Broadway at the Beach location

· J Bryan Floyd Community Center

· Any of the police department’s K9 officers

You can also purchase the raffle tickets or donate to the Junior K9 Program through their Facebook page by clicking here.

