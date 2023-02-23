Submit a Tip
Newborn surrendered to Spartanburg hospital under Daniel’s Law

An infant has reportedly been surrendered safely to a hospital in South Carolina under Daniel's...
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the Department of Social Services (DSS) said a newborn was surrendered safely to a Spartanburg County hospital on Monday.

DSS said the baby was surrendered to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and accepted under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

According to officials, the baby boy was born on Sunday, February 19 and weighed seven pounds, 10 ounces and was 20.87 inches long at the time of the birth.

Under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, Spartanburg County DSS took custody of the newborn upon discharge from the hospital, and the infant has been placed in a licensed foster home.

Officials said a permanency planning hearing will be held on April 3 at 2 p.m. at the Spartanburg County Family Court located at 180 Magnolia Street in Spartanburg.

For more information on the hearing, contact the Spartanburg County Family Court at 864-596-2588 or the Spartanburg County DSS office at 864-596-3001.

