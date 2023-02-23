Man wanted for murder in Florence shooting, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a man accused in a deadly Pee Dee shooting.

The Florence Police Department said Thursday that Antonio Williamson, AKA “BOC,” is wanted for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in connection to a shooting on Carver Street that happened on Feb. 14.

The incident resulted in the death of Dwanye Bines, who police said died at a hospital after being shot.

Police also said they’ve been searching for Williamson in the greater Florence area throughout Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

