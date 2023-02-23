Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

It’s time for the 3rd Annual MarshWalk Restaurant Week

By TJ Ross
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You can attend the 3rd Annual MarshWalk Restaurant Week right here on the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk featuring Jamie Sanderson, The Culinary Encourager February 27th-March 3rd!

Eight restaurants to dine, all featuring amazing three-course menus for only $35.

With only five days to try all of the special menu items prepared by their award winning MarshWalk chefs, their menu boasts amazing steam pots, sushi, the most savory steaks, and of course – the freshest seafood!

To see the full menu and learn more, click here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daeshaun Shammond Jacqui Page
Suspect entered room with key during armed robbery at Grand Strand resort
If county user fees are eliminated, property taxes may go up or services will be more limited,...
South Carolina weighs ‘Yankee tax’ on newcomer driving fees
Jeremiah Lowery
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
Market Common attempted robbery caught of surveillance
Myrtle Beach police release ID of suspect shot during Market Common attempted robbery
Alex Murdaugh, center, listens to a recording of himself retelling how he was shot in a bizarre...
BLOG: Day 22: Murdaugh attorneys seek to limit cross-examination if client testifies

Latest News

.
Legal Access - 2/23/23 Pt 2
Grand Strand Today - 3rd Annual MarshWalk Restaurant Week Pt 4
Grand Strand Today - 3rd Annual MarshWalk Restaurant Week Pt 4
.
Grand Strand Today - 3rd Annual MarshWalk Restaurant Week Pt 2
.
Grand Strand Today - 3rd Annual MarshWalk Restaurant Week Pt 1