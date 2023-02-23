Innocent victims of high-speed chase crash file lawsuit against Horry County Police Department

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - In June of 2021, a Horry County couple was traveling in their Mustang convertible along Waccamaw Pine, entering Highway 501, when a high-speed chase ended at the driver’s side of their car.

On June 16, 2021, a pair of suspects running from police caused a wreck that left six people hurt, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP says the crash happened when the suspect vehicle, traveling northbound on Highway 501, ran a red light on Waccamaw Pines Drive, colliding with two other vehicles.

According to the report provided by HCPD, a man and woman sped off in a sedan after an officer responding to a trespassing call tried to speak with them. The pursuit reached speeds of 100 miles per hour multiple times before making its way to Highway 501.

The lawsuit states, “without warning, the Toyota Corolla (driven by the suspect), at an extremely high rate of speed, violently collided into the driver’s side of the Plaintiff’s Ford Mustang.”

Janice Smith, who was driving the Mustang, “suffered great physical harm and injury to her head, neck, hips, knees, arms and entire body,” according to the lawsuit.

County records state the chase was called off due to heavy traffic just moments before the collision occurred.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Janice and Daniel Smith details a 25-minute-long chaotic pursuit and accuses the department of violating standard protocols, statutory rules and failing to properly train officers.

The high-speed chase took place on a number of different roadways throughout Horry County and, during this time period, “these roadways were extremely congested with many other vehicles and pedestrians,” the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, HCPD officers “should have never entered into a high-speed chase in this specific area” based on department “policies, procedures and training, and the generally accepted national standard for police chases.”

The suit continues, the three officers involved “should have known” and foreseen “that any type of car chase in this area would likely be extremely unsafe ... and result in a collision.”

The lawsuit states the three HCPD “employees, were careless, grossly negligent, and reckless at the time and place” of the pursuit.

The suit seeks damages for Smith’s injuries that “caused her and will in the future cause her to undergo much physical pain, suffering, mental anguish, emotional distress, impairment of health and bodily efficiency, and ... will in the future cause the [Smiths] to spend monies for medical services.”

WMBF News has contacted the Horry County Police Department regarding the lawsuit and is waiting to hear back.

