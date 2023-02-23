Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County Sheriff’s Office, ICE release statistics for the immigration enforcement program

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) The Horry County Sheriff’s Office and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), meet every few years to educate the public about the 287-G program.

The program utilizes a fingerprint screening tool, when a person has been arrested for a criminal violation and booked into the detention center, rather than having an ICE officer go to the facility, the program delegates the authority to booking officers at the sheriff’s office to do the screening.

RELATED COVERAGE:

In Thursday’s meeting, officials met to discuss the numbers for the 2022 fiscal year, which runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. 383 immigrants were booked into J Rueben Long Detention Center.

128 are convicted criminals, while 220 have pending criminal charges.

The highest number was in the 2019 fiscal year when 442 non-U.S. citizens were taken into custody in Horry County.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office started implementing the program in 2018.

After the non-U.S citizens are identified, a judge will determine if deportation should be considered.

A spokesperson from ICE said the program is only targeting people who are detained and pose a threat to the community.

Horry County is just one of the three counties in South Carolina that partner with ICE for this program.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daeshaun Shammond Jacqui Page
Suspect entered room with key during armed robbery at Grand Strand resort
If county user fees are eliminated, property taxes may go up or services will be more limited,...
South Carolina weighs ‘Yankee tax’ on newcomer driving fees
Jeremiah Lowery
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
BLOG: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
Market Common attempted robbery caught of surveillance
Myrtle Beach police release ID of suspect shot during Market Common attempted robbery

Latest News

Police: 5 arrested after fight at Carolina Forest High School
Police: 5 arrested after fight at Carolina Forest High School
.
Coroner: Ohio toddler drowns in North Myrtle Beach
.
North Myrtle Beach Police Department holds fundraiser for students in Junior K9 Program
Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits one-month mark
.
Horry County Sheriff's Office, ICE release statistics of immigration enforcement program