Grand Strand medical professionals speak on nationwide Adderall shortage

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The FDA confirmed a nationwide shortage of Adderall in October 2022. Now, the shortage continues and patients across the Grand Strand are voicing their concerns.

Director of Pharmacy at Conway Medical Center, Dr. Andrew Wright said it’s now affecting Adderall alternatives too.

He said the reason is mainly because of supply chain issues that go all the way back to two years ago and this shortage is putting a strain on those who depend on it.

“When we have patients that are on drugs such as Adderall or Vyvanse and they’ve been on them for a sustained amount of time, for a long period of time, they can have withdrawal symptoms,” Wright said.

Doctors and other medical professionals prescribe Adderall and similar ADHD medications help people to focus. They say stopping your routine of taking it, will affect your ability to focus.

Doctors say people can experience essentially the opposite effect of what the medication is supposed to do for their bodies and brain. Wright said other side effects can be much more severe.

He said, “If you abruptly stop, a lot of patients will have withdrawal symptoms that are shown as extreme fatigue, or they can even have mental depression because they’re used to those stimulants.”

He suggests speaking to your doctor to have a plan set up as several pharmacies in the area may not have the medicine and are waiting for new shipments to arrive.

Wright said the supplies for the medications were supposed to be revived in December 2020, but at this point, there is no timeline for when they will be back to normal.

