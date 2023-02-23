Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Galivants Ferry man faces multiple charges of sex crimes against a minor

Aiden Mahon
Aiden Mahon(Horry County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Galivants Ferry man is now facing multiple charges relating to sex crimes against a minor.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force resulted in the arrest of 18-year-old Aiden Mahon. The alleged criminal activity was occurring on the social media app Kik, according to deputies.

Mahon is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will be prosecuting this case. WMBF News has reached out for more details.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daeshaun Shammond Jacqui Page
Suspect entered room with key during armed robbery at Grand Strand resort
If county user fees are eliminated, property taxes may go up or services will be more limited,...
South Carolina weighs ‘Yankee tax’ on newcomer driving fees
Jeremiah Lowery
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
Market Common attempted robbery caught of surveillance
Myrtle Beach police release ID of suspect shot during Market Common attempted robbery
Alex Murdaugh, center, listens to a recording of himself retelling how he was shot in a bizarre...
BLOG: Day 22: Murdaugh attorneys seek to limit cross-examination if client testifies

Latest News

Antonio Williamson
Man wanted for murder in Florence shooting, police say
Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
LIVE: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
A 7-year-old student brought a knife to school and threatened his fellow classmates and teacher.
Sumter child inspired by slasher film threatens classmates and teacher with knife
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Police: Florence pedestrian struck by ‘at least 1 car’ dies at hospital