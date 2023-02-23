Galivants Ferry man faces multiple charges of sex crimes against a minor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Galivants Ferry man is now facing multiple charges relating to sex crimes against a minor.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force resulted in the arrest of 18-year-old Aiden Mahon. The alleged criminal activity was occurring on the social media app Kik, according to deputies.

Mahon is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will be prosecuting this case. WMBF News has reached out for more details.

