FIRST ALERT: Last day of record warmth, changes arrive this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our record warmth stretch reaches its peak today as temperatures will make today the warmest day of the year so far.

TODAY

It’s a mild and comfortable morning. For February, we don’t see mornings in the 60s that often. Partly cloudy skies will continue through the day today with a strong southwesterly wind.

Plenty of sunshine today before a few more clouds arrive this evening. What a beautiful day. (WMBF)

Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s at the beaches and the low-middle 80s inland. The forecast of 77° will come up short of the record for the Grand Strand. However, both Florence and Lumberton should easily break the previous records for today. This most recent warm spell reaches its peak on Thursday as temperatures soar into the upper 70s at the beach to lower to middle 80s inland.

Highs should break records in Florence & Lumberton today. (WMBF)

A few more fair weather clouds will be around as we head into the evening hours.

WEEKEND CHANGES

A weak cold front will start to drop into the area late in the day on Friday resulting in thickening clouds and slightly cooler temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. A few light showers will be possible by sunset.

Off & on showers arrive for the end of Friday and into Saturday. (WMBF)

As the front pushes south of the region on Friday night and Saturday, a surge of cooler weather will keep temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 on Saturday. In addition, a weak storm system will deliver cloudy skies and occasional light rain and drizzle at times. Rain looks to be off & on and shouldn’t bring a ton of shower activity. We’ll keep Saturday gloomy and cool.

Highs will fall into the weekend with the upper 50s to lower 60s. We rebound for Sunday with brighter skies. (WMBF)

Milder weather returns once again on Sunday with brighter skies and temperatures returning to the 60s to near 70.

