Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Day 23: Will Alex Murdaugh take the stand in his own defense?

By Patrick Phillips, Steven Ardary, Cameron Bopp and Jeffrey Collins
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys have not yet said whether their client will take the witness stand as they prepare to wrap up their defense this week.

Murdaugh is on trial for the June 7, 2021, murders of his wife, Maggie; and the couple’s youngest son, Paul, at their hunting property in rural Colleton County.

Judge Clifton Newman has not yet ruled on the defense’s request to prevent the state from questioning Murdaugh about his alleged financial crimes.

The live blog will be added in this space when court reconvenes Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

If Murdaugh, 54, were to take the stand, it would allow him to explain some of the evidence prosecutors presented.

For example, Murdaugh told police he wasn’t at his Colleton County home in the hours before the killings, but several witnesses said they heard his voice on video taken from the dog kennels there just minutes before his wife and son were shot. Their bodies were found near the kennels.

READ RECAP: Expert points out perceived flaws in Murdaugh investigation

Murdaugh also could respond to his sister-in-law’s testimony that he didn’t appear scared in the weeks after the slayings even as other family members were worried that they, too, were potential targets.

Testifying also could come with risks.

Defendants who choose to do so sometimes give jurors evidence of their guilt.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

For Murdaugh, he could open himself up to questions about some of the roughly 100 other charges he is awaiting trial for. Those include allegations that he stole millions from clients and others.

Defense attorney Jim Griffin argued Wednesday morning that since this trial was about the murder charges, that should be the topic of questioning Murdaugh faces, not the financial crimes.

However, the state has argued that the financial crimes are relevant because they were a motive for the two killings. They allege Murdaugh committed the murders to delay the pending revelation of the financial crimes to buy himself time to replace missing money.

Murdaugh has maintained from the beginning that he had nothing to do with the killings.

He faces 30 years to life if convicted of murder.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daeshaun Shammond Jacqui Page
Suspect entered room with key during armed robbery at Grand Strand resort
If county user fees are eliminated, property taxes may go up or services will be more limited,...
South Carolina weighs ‘Yankee tax’ on newcomer driving fees
Jeremiah Lowery
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
Market Common attempted robbery caught of surveillance
Myrtle Beach police release ID of suspect shot during Market Common attempted robbery
Alex Murdaugh, center, listens to a recording of himself retelling how he was shot in a bizarre...
BLOG: Day 22: Murdaugh attorneys seek to limit cross-examination if client testifies

Latest News

Plenty of sunshine today before a few more clouds arrive this evening. What a beautiful day.
FIRST ALERT: Last day of record warmth, changes arrive this weekend
The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Robinson Street, sheriff’s spokesman...
1 dead in crash involving Amtrak in Ravenel, deputies say
Pharmacies nationwide are struggling to fill their patient’s Adderall prescriptions and it’s...
Grand Strand medical professionals speak on nationwide Adderall shortage
.
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County