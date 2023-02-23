Coroner: Ohio toddler drowns in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A two-year-old Ohio boy drowned in North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday according to an official.

The incident happened on the 300 block of 54th Avenue around 11 a.m. and 2-year-old Barron Mitchell Jr., from Cincinnati, was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said the child died later that night at the hospital.

An autopsy has been ordered for later this week.

Details are limited at this time, WMBF News has reached out to North Myrtle Beach Police Department for more information.

