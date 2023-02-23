Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coroner: Ohio toddler drowns in North Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A two-year-old Ohio boy drowned in North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday according to an official.

The incident happened on the 300 block of 54th Avenue around 11 a.m. and 2-year-old Barron Mitchell Jr., from Cincinnati, was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said the child died later that night at the hospital.

An autopsy has been ordered for later this week.

Details are limited at this time, WMBF News has reached out to North Myrtle Beach Police Department for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daeshaun Shammond Jacqui Page
Suspect entered room with key during armed robbery at Grand Strand resort
If county user fees are eliminated, property taxes may go up or services will be more limited,...
South Carolina weighs ‘Yankee tax’ on newcomer driving fees
Jeremiah Lowery
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
LIVE: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
Market Common attempted robbery caught of surveillance
Myrtle Beach police release ID of suspect shot during Market Common attempted robbery

Latest News

.
Coroner: Ohio toddler drowns in North Myrtle Beach
.
North Myrtle Beach Police Department holds fundraiser for students in Junior K9 Program
Woman injured in high-speed crash after suing Horry County police
Woman injured in high-speed crash after suing Horry County police
A three-vehicle crash with entrapment is causing traffic delays Wednesday in the Carolina...
Innocent victims of high-speed chase crash file lawsuit against Horry County Police Department