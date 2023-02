HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Passersby may see smoke in the area of Highway 544 and Mill Pond Road in the Socastee community.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to an outside mulch fire just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

HCFR said people may notice smoke in the air for an extended period of time.

