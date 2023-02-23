Buildings evacuated after damaged pipe, ‘gas odor’ in Carolina Forest

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Rescue crews are evacuating buildings in Carolina Forest after a gas odor was reported Thursday afternoon.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the 4000 block of Highway 501 around 1:20 p.m. where a damaged utility pipe was found.

Multiple buildings have been evacuated and utility crews are in the area working to repair the damaged pipe.

No injuries were reported.

Crews from the Myrtle Beach and Conway Fire Departments are also at the scene.

Stayw with WMBF News for updates.

