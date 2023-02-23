Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

97-year-old skier retires after hitting the slopes for one last time: ‘It has been a great run’

Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.
Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.(Bradford Ski Area)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERHILL, Mass. (Gray News) - A man has decided to retire from skiing after 90 years on the slopes.

According to the Bradford Ski Area, 97-year-old Herb Oedel made his final run earlier this week.

Oedel has reportedly been skiing since he was 7 years old.

On Wednesday, he posed for a picture with his 100-year-old wife Ginny after completing his final run at the Bradford Ski Area.

The ski area congratulated Oedel saying, “Congratulations, Herb. It has been a great run.”

Oedel and his wife have been visiting the ski area yearly with Ginny being his biggest supporter.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daeshaun Shammond Jacqui Page
Suspect entered room with key during armed robbery at Grand Strand resort
If county user fees are eliminated, property taxes may go up or services will be more limited,...
South Carolina weighs ‘Yankee tax’ on newcomer driving fees
Jeremiah Lowery
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
BLOG: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
Market Common attempted robbery caught of surveillance
Myrtle Beach police release ID of suspect shot during Market Common attempted robbery

Latest News

Police: 5 arrested after fight at Carolina Forest High School
Police: 5 arrested after fight at Carolina Forest High School
.
Coroner: Ohio toddler drowns in North Myrtle Beach
.
North Myrtle Beach Police Department holds fundraiser for students in Junior K9 Program
Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits one-month mark
.
Horry County Sheriff's Office, ICE release statistics of immigration enforcement program