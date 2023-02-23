Submit a Tip
1 dead in crash involving Amtrak in Ravenel, deputies say

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating a crash involving an Amtrak train in Ravenel Wednesday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating a fatal crash involving a passenger train in Ravenel.

Officials say one person died in the train v. vehicle crash. It happened around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 165 near Robinson Street, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The sheriff’s office says the crash involved an Amtrak passenger train.

The train was traveling from New York to Savannah at approximately 8:45 p.m. when it was involved in the crash, according to a spokesperson with Amtrak. They say no passengers or crew were hurt in the crash.

Amtrak says they are working with law enforcement to investigate the crash.

St. Pauls Fire-Rescue and the Charleston County Coroner are on scene of the crash.

The coroner’s office has not identified the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

