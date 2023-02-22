From wheels to bricks: Grand Strand mobile coffee shop opens store front in downtown Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Cup Full Mobile Cafe is opening a downtown storefront location.

It’s a sweet dream come true for Aubrey Cooke owner of A Cup Full Mobile Cafe.

“I’ve always felt led to open a coffee shop, and it was just me, so I decided to start small,” said Cooke.

She started out with a trailer hooked up to the back of her SUV serving cups full of coffee to customers who can’t get enough.

“I work across the street so every chance that I get. It’s a daily thing,” said customer Tiffany Strickland.

A little more than a year ago, A Cup Full Mobile Cafe started serving coffee, lattes and more in both Conway and as far as North Carolina, but Cooke said she was ready to plant her roots.

“We wanted a location where all our people could come and hang out with us and maybe not stand in the rain. They can sit on our couches and talk to us or do their homework or whatever they need to do,” said Cooke.

When the opportunity came to move into a friend’s old building, she couldn’t help but jump at the chance.

“He told me you know my location is becoming available, and I was like yes, 100%,” said Cooke.

With the keys to her own coffee shop, the first order of business was adding a pop of color.

“We always have to have pink. We love our pink. I kept it toned down I only did one wall,” said Cooke even though she wished they could paint the entire building pink.

Now with space for you to come and stay a while, Cooke said they are adding pastries and eventually breakfast to the menu. There will also be a small kid’s area for your children to enjoy while you sip your coffee.

Even with all the exciting changes, customers share they will always stop by for more than just a cup full of coffee.

“The biggest reason that the majority of us keep coming back is because they actually care. You get that sense of small hometown, and it’s not like when you go to some of the larger places where they get you in and get you out. They probably don’t even know who you are, but I can walk up and she already knows what I want,” said Strickland.

Cooke said she already knows because her favorite part will always be to serve you.

“Just being able to be personable with people and that we got to travel and bring our coffee and our products to people and we want to continue to do that,” said Cooke.

Keeps your eyes peeled because Cooke said they will still have the mobile coffee shop rolling around for special occasions and events.

A Cup Full Cafe’s grand opening is Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.