Vice President Kamala Harris to visit SC next week
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - White House Officials confirmed Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting the Palmetto State Capitol.
Harris will be in the midlands next Monday to discuss internet expansion. This comes as Governor Henry McMaster and Congressman Jim Clyburn just announced a new campaign to bring high-speed internet to everyone in the state.
