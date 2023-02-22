Teenage suspects arrested in stabbing death of 14-year-old girl

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 14-year-old girl is facing open murder charges after allegedly stabbing another 14-year-old girl in the North Valleys. Reno Police said the victim was involved in a fight with the suspect on Soft Winds Drive Sunday afternoon. Investigators say a 15-year-old boy at the scene had a knife and threatened a second victim. After the stabbing, the stabbing victim was taken to a home on Red Barron Boulevard.

A REMSA ambulance took the victim to Renown Medical Center where she died. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office said in a release she had been stabbed in the chest.

The two suspects were arrested Tuesday. The 14-year-old girl faces charges of open murder and challenging someone to a fight with a deadly weapon. The 15-year-old boy is accused of assault with a deadly weapon.

None of the names of the people involved in the incident have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

