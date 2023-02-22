Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Teamwork makes the dream work’: Firefighters rescue dog from storm drain

A dog that was found stuck in a drain in Virginia on Valentine’s Day is now up for adoption.
A dog that was found stuck in a drain in Virginia on Valentine’s Day is now up for adoption.(Richmond Fire Department)
By David Hylton and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray) - A dog that was found stuck in a drain in Virginia on Valentine’s Day is now up for adoption.

The Richmond Fire Department said on social media a crew helped police after a passerby reported hearing a dog barking in a storm drain.

Crews found the dog stuck in mud and water in the corner of the drain with only his head out of the water.

“One of our firefighters climbed down into the storm drain and stood on a piece of metal that was sticking out of the concrete,” the fire department said. “His colleagues above grabbed a search rope and passed it down through the hole.”

The firefighter then slipped the rope around the dog’s neck, and the crew pulled from above while the firefighter lifted from the bottom.

“The RPD officer wrapped the dog up and delivered him to VVC (Virginia Veterinary Centers),” the fire department said. “The entire call lasted less than 10 minutes for us.”

“Teamwork makes the dream work in the City of Richmond,” the Richmond Animal Care and Control said on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Lowery
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
Market Common attempted robbery caught of surveillance
Myrtle Beach police release ID of suspect shot during Market Common attempted robbery
Skeletal remains recovered from shallow grave in Georgetown County,
Coroner identifies victims in double homicide after skeletal remains found in Georgetown County
If county user fees are eliminated, property taxes may go up or services will be more limited,...
South Carolina weighs ‘Yankee tax’ on newcomer driving fees
Daeshaun Shammond Jacqui Page
Suspect entered room with key during armed robbery at Grand Strand resort

Latest News

.
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
Deputies find weapons, drugs following chase, crash in Florence County
Deputies find weapons, drugs following chase, crash in Florence County
Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle nears fourth week
Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle nears fourth week
.
VIDEO: From wheels to bricks: Grand Strand mobile coffee shop opens store front in downtown Conway
Alex Murdaugh, center, listens to a recording of himself retelling how he was shot in a bizarre...
BLOG: Day 22: Murdaugh attorneys seek to limit cross-examination if client testifies