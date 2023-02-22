Submit a Tip
Tabernacle Church Food Bank is doing amazing work in the Grand Strand and beyond

By TJ Ross
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tabernacle Church Food Bank is celebrating their expansion and 20-year anniversary.

The church operates a large food distribution center serving over 37 different countries and feeding over 30,000 families last year alone.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees will learn more about the food bank’s mission, tour the facility and enjoy refreshments.

Tabernacle Church provides Sunday services in English and Spanish. Visit www.tchurch.online for more information.

