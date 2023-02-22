Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Suspect charged with armed robbery after ambushing sleeping guests at Ocean Blvd. motel

Second suspect still wanted
Daeshaun Shammond Jacqui Page
Daeshaun Shammond Jacqui Page(Myrtle Beach police)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody after robbing a couple in their Ocean Blvd. motel room at gunpoint, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The report states that on Feb. 6 around 3 a.m., the two victims were asleep in their room at the Patricia Grand Hotel when the female victim was woken up by two men with guns.

According to the report, the two men pulled her from the bed and pushed her to the floor and forced her to lie facedown between the two beds in the room all while holding guns to her head.

While one of the suspects searched the room for valuables the other took the woman’s phone, forced her to unlock it and changed the password, according to the report.

The second victim said he was woken by the suspects hitting him in the head with their guns “several times.” He was then forced between the bed and a wall.

The report states that both suspects ordered the two victims to face the ground and not look up.

The woman told police after 10 to 15 minutes, the room went quiet. She looked up and one of the suspects was pointing his firearm at her head. She then laid her head back down.

According to the report, after another 5 to 10 minutes passed, she looked up again and the suspects were gone.

The male victim then used a chair to block the door while the woman used his phone to call the police.

MBPD arrested 24-year-old Daeshaun Shammond Jacqui Page on Tuesday. He is charged with armed robbery, burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

There is no current information available on the second suspect. This incident is currently under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

