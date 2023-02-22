Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Starbucks to mix coffee and olive oil in new beverages

Starbucks is launching new drinks with an unexpected twist.
Starbucks is launching new drinks with an unexpected twist.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks is adding an unexpected ingredient to its newest cup of joe - olive oil.

The coffee chain is introducing a new line of drinks made with a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil.

The new line includes the Oleato Caffe Latte, the Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso and the Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew.

The latte has in it oat milk and olive oil, while the espresso takes those two ingredients and add a hazelnut flavor.

The cold brew features a sweet milk foam infused with two olive oil servings.

Starbucks will make the new beverages available at its cafes in Italy this week. Versions will then hit southern California this spring,

Starbucks said the drinks will eventually go global sometime this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Lowery
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
Market Common attempted robbery caught of surveillance
Myrtle Beach police release ID of suspect shot during Market Common attempted robbery
Skeletal remains recovered from shallow grave in Georgetown County,
Coroner identifies victims in double homicide after skeletal remains found in Georgetown County
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
A crash along Highway 17 Bypass near Highway 544 is causing back-ups near the Surfside Beach...
Lanes reopen after crash causes back-ups along Highway 17 Bypass near Surfside Beach area

Latest News

.
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
.
VIDEO: From wheels to bricks: Grand Strand mobile coffee shop opens store front in downtown Conway
Ever since they went on sale for $350 and sold out in minutes, fashionistas can’t shut up about...
$350 big red boots have become a fashion sensation
The vaccine was a good match against the strains that spread over the fall and winter,...
Flu vaccine worked well in season that faded fast, CDC says
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of...
Trump, reprising White House role, to tour train derailment