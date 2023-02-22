Submit a Tip
Seeing smoke? Nearly 500-acre controlled burn happening in Longs area for wildlife management

(Northern News Now)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – If you’re seeing smoke in the northern part of Horry County, don’t be alarmed.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission shows that a controlled burn is taking place near Highway 905 and Highway 9 in the Longs area.

The website shows the controlled burn is nearly 500 acres in size.

MORE INFORMATION | S.C. Forestry Commission Controlled Burn Map

The burn type is “wildlife management” which means the burn hopes to improve the habitat for wildlife by stimulating fruit and seed production, increasing the occurrence of “herbage, legumes and hardwood sprouts” and creating openings for feeding and travel of wildlife.

Horry County Fire Rescue said people may notice smoke in the air for an extended period of time.

According to the South Carolina Forestry Commission’s activity map, there are over 100 prescribed burns happening at this time in the state.

