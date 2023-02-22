Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Riders left swinging on ride at state fair in high winds: ‘Oh my God’

Video reportedly shows riders in Florida left swinging on a ride at a state fair during high winds. (Source: Brandi Freymuller/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) - A ride at a state fair in Florida reportedly got stuck in high winds last week.

Patrons at the Florida State Fair reported being stuck on a ride called the Enterprise. The ride looks similar to a Ferris wheel that features individual gondolas.

A witness reportedly shared a video showing some of the attached gondolas flipping in the air as the wheel was appearing not to move, leaving some riders hanging completely upside down.

“Oh my God, oh my God,” an onlooker could be heard saying in the video. “She [one of the riders] is trembling.”

According to reports, some of the riders were left bruised in the incident as crews stopped the ride.

The Florida State Fair is an annual event that is held at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

MYR to offer new non-stop flights to, from Ohio and NY
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Day 24: Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Market common business owner catches suspected robber on video
Market Common business owner catches attempted robbery suspect on security camera
Skeletal remains recovered from shallow grave in Georgetown County, officials say
‘A little complex’: Double homicide investigation faces challenges after 2 bodies found in shallow grave

Latest News

.
Black History Spotlight Podcast: Music & Entertainment
.
How to keep your heart healthy for American Heart Month
.
Coroner identifies victims in double homicide after skeletal remains found in Georgetown County
.
Horry County police provide update on shooting at Loris-area bar
.
Crash causing back-ups along Highway 17 Bypass near Surfside Beach area