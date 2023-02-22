Police: Man accused of holding woman captive may have had other victims

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (News 12 New Jersey) - New Jersey State Police said a man in custody for allegedly holding a woman hostage for about a year may have had other victims.

Police arrested 57-year-old James W. Parrillo Jr. after a woman escaped the residence they lived in on Feb. 7.

Her escape to a nearby gas station was captured on video.

Police are now trying to determine if Parrillo held other women against their will. New Jersey State Police are turning to the public for help asking individuals who may have had contact with him to come forward.

The suspect is facing a host of charges, including kidnapping and assault. (Bobby Madaan, gas station owner via CNN)

“We are just asking even if somebody believes that they think that information or encounter is insignificant, we ask that they come forward and reach out to that tip line,” Col. Patrick Callahan with the New Jersey State Police said.

Police said they believe Parrillo kidnapped a woman he met in New Mexico last year.

It’s unknown if he’s facing charges in other states.

Law enforcement is currently putting together a timeline of Parillo’s travels.

“New Jersey State Police sent out a request for information to all 50 states through our International Association of Chiefs of Police, as well as all the Fusion Centers in America, requesting information,” Callahan said.

James w. Parrillo Jr. faces a string of charge, including first-degree kidnapping, second-degree strangulation, aggravated assault and third-degree criminal restraint. (Burlington County Jail via CNN Newsource)

Parrillo is accused of physically assaulting the woman, taking away her phone and debit cards, and isolating her from her family.

It was after they eventually made their way to New Jersey that she managed to escape.

Authorities said the woman’s actions were heroic. Cameras inside the gas station captured the moment she ran into the storefront, deadbolting the door as a way to prevent Parrillo from entering.

“Her actions are really the reason why Mr. Parrillo has been apprehended as well as being charged,” Callahan said.

Police aren’t sharing much about how she’s doing or if she’s been reunited with her family.

Copyright 2023 NEWS 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.