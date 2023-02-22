Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Girl, 7, stabbed multiple times by grandmother

Officers responding to the scene found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds...
Officers responding to the scene found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds to her neck, stomach and back.(Source: News 12 The Bronx via CNN)
By News 12 The Bronx Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12) - A 7-year-old New York girl is fighting for her life after police say she was stabbed multiple times by her grandmother.

Police say the incident took place around 8 a.m. Tuesday in a Bronx home. When officers arrived, they found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds to her neck, stomach and back.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

The girl’s grandmother is in custody at a hospital, where she will undergo a psychiatric evaluation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 News 12 The Bronx via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug Trafficking
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Skeletal remains recovered from shallow grave in Georgetown County,
Coroner identifies victims in double homicide after skeletal remains found in Georgetown County
Market common business owner catches suspected robber on video
Market Common business owner catches attempted robbery suspect on security camera
Market Common attempted robbery caught of surveillance
Myrtle Beach police release ID of suspect shot during Market Common attempted robbery

Latest News

The 28-mile South Evacuation Lifeline would aid residents in Horry and Georgetown County in...
Horry County Council passes Southern Evacuation Lifeline resolution
Squirrel's Nest bar in Loris
Horry County police provide update on Loris bar shooting; owner to increase security
.
Black History Spotlight Podcast: Music & Entertainment
.
Horry County Council passes SELL Project Resolution