‘Perfect, heavenly gift’: Fallen deputy Aldridge’s wife gives birth to baby girl

Jessica and Claire Austin Aldridge
Jessica and Claire Austin Aldridge(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wife of fallen Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge gave birth to the couple’s first child Tuesday.

Jessica Aldridge’s family announced the birth of baby Claire Austin Aldridge in a Facebook post on Feb. 21, 2023.

“[Claire] is so precious and the perfect, heavenly gift,” the family said in a Facebook post. “She is the answer to our many prayers. While we experience a roller coaster of emotions, we are so thankful for this sweet miracle. She is the perfect mix of her mommy and daddy. She even has his little chin.”

The family said life has been very different without Austin here and they are forging to a new normal however Claire has brought “new joy and reasons to smile”.

Claire’s dad, Deputy Austin Aldridge, served the Spartanburg Community when he was sadly killed in the line of duty on June, 21, 2022.

