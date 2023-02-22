Submit a Tip
North Myrtle Beach looks to regulate weddings, professional photogrpahy on public beaches

By Julia Richardson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A proposed ordinance is looking to regulate and control special events along certain Grand Strand beaches.

People wanting to have special events like weddings and family portrait sessions on public beaches in North Myrtle Beach may need to obtain a permit if this ordinance passes.

“(The city is) just trying to minimalize the opportunity for any sort of obstructions for people on the beaches to make sure they’re managing public safety and crowds,” said Cheryl Kilday, president of Destination North Myrtle Beach.

Kilday said workshops and meetings with business owners were held to address their concerns and help shape the ordinance into what it is today.

Michelle Coleman owns a photography business and does a lot of photo shoots in North Myrtle Beach. She said most of the regulations in the ordinance don’t bother her, but is concerned with a rule stating photographers can’t shoot within 25 ft. of the dunes.

She said many of her clients enjoy taking pictures near the dunes because they are a part of the beach’s natural beauty.

“I think there’s a way for us to be respectful of the dunes without trampling on them,” she said. “I think 25 ft. is a little bit harsh.”

North Myrtle Beach officials say there have been some complaints about photographers shooting on the dunes, but mostly, this ordinance is designed to make sure the city is organized and can get a handle on the situation before it gets worse.

While there may be some restrictions with the ordinance, Coleman is thankful it’s not as strict as the one in Myrtle Beach, which doesn’t allow any professional photo shoots along its beaches.

“They’re going this route with these new regulations because they don’t want to have to do what Myrtle Beach has done,” she said. “They want to still be able to let people have photography shoots on the beach in their city limits.”

The ordinance passed its first reading in a city council meeting Monday night and will have a second and final reading next month.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

