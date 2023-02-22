Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Multiple people shot at crime scene of earlier homicide, Florida deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were shot at a scene where a woman was...
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were shot at a scene where a woman was pronounced dead earlier in the day.(Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray) - Police say multiple people were shot Wednesday at a crime scene where a woman in her 20s was pronounced dead earlier in the day.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened on Hialeah Street in the residential area of Pine Hills and one person has been detained.

According to WWSB, several people were transported to an Orlando hospital for treatment.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said additional details will be released Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Lowery
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
Market Common attempted robbery caught of surveillance
Myrtle Beach police release ID of suspect shot during Market Common attempted robbery
Skeletal remains recovered from shallow grave in Georgetown County,
Coroner identifies victims in double homicide after skeletal remains found in Georgetown County
If county user fees are eliminated, property taxes may go up or services will be more limited,...
South Carolina weighs ‘Yankee tax’ on newcomer driving fees
Daeshaun Shammond Jacqui Page
Suspect entered room with key during armed robbery at Grand Strand resort

Latest News

.
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
Deputies find weapons, drugs following chase, crash in Florence County
Deputies find weapons, drugs following chase, crash in Florence County
.
Suspect entered room with key during armed robbery at Grand Strand resort
Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle nears fourth week
Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle nears fourth week
.
VIDEO: From wheels to bricks: Grand Strand mobile coffee shop opens store front in downtown Conway