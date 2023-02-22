Horry County police provide update on Loris bar shooting; owner to increase security

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A shooting that left four people injured at a bar in Loris, now has neighbors concerned and a business owner wanting to increase safety measures.

“Horry County Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident that left four individuals injured on Saturday,” said Mikayla Mokov, the Director of Public Information for Horry County. “Officers responded out to the 3000 block of E Highway 9 outside of Loris around 1:40 a.m. What they found was that four people had been injured in a shooting that took place both inside of and outside of a local bar.”

Officers said two people have now been released from the hospital, but there are no updates on the current condition of the other two hurt in the shooting.

According to an Horry County Police report, officers found several gun shell casings both inside the bar and outside.

There are still a lot of unknown details surrounding this case, but there are certain elements that help investigators solve all violent cases, like this one.

“They try to interview anyone else who might have been involved or at the scene at the time who might have information they look for security footage all these are standard steps and any investigation so they’re gonna try and find as much information as possible.,” said Moskov.

While the investigation is ongoing the department said they can’t do it alone.

‘If you see something, say something,” said Moskov. ‘If something’s going on we wanna respond, we want to help our officers. we want to be there for you not when the incidents already happened but before it ever happened so we can prevent it.”

The owner of Squirrel’s Nest told WMBF News he wants to increase security by adding metal detectors with the goal of this not happening again.

“Every case is certainly unique,” stated Moskov. “We have to look at what available information there is who is willing to talk about what happened who is injured versus who was there and can speak. We take all of those items pull them together and our detectives work very hard to yield any information they can and ultimately hopefully solve the case.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Horry County Police Department tip line at 843-915-8477.

