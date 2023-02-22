Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Homeowners call for HOA reforms in Carolinas; Colorado has a model to acheive it

A homeowner led group has pushed for changes in the Colorado state law and found some success.
HOA members are calling on North Carolina legislators to make changes to state law to offer homeowners more protections when they can't get their board to follow covenants and state law.(WBTV)
By David Hodges
Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV Investigation revealing how developers have maintained control of some HOAs indefinitely has motivated homeowners to call for reforms from North Carolina state legislators.

North Carolina’s Planned Community Act was signed into law in 1998 and has only seen small changes in the two decades since.

When it was originally drafted, the Planned Community Act would have limited how long developers were allowed to keep “declarant control” and appoint people to HOA boards. That language was removed before it was signed into law.

WBTV spoke with the President of the Colorado HOA Forum about how the group organized and advocated for changes in state statute to protect homeowners. Despite the progress, the group says the most important reform, creating a government entity to enforce HOA statutes and resolve HOA disputes, has met resistance.

If you’re in an HOA struggling for transparency from the declarant/developer contact your state lawmakers and WBTV for help.

Find Your Legislators - https://www.ncleg.gov/findyourlegislators

Email WBTVInvestigates@wbtv.com

