FIRST ALERT: Record warmth today & tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re giving you the First Alert to record-breaking warmth both today and tomorrow.

TODAY

You are stepping out the door to a mild morning. We’re already in the 60s this morning and will continue to hold onto partly cloudy skies and a breezy southerly wind. Temperatures will quickly respond today, climbing into the mid 70s for the beaches and the lower 80s for inland areas.

A mix of sun and clouds today with records broken for the beaches and inland locations. (WMBF)

Today will be the warmest day of 2023 and records are forecast to be broken for both North Myrtle Beach, Florence & Lumberton.

TOMORROW

High pressure will continue to sit to our southeast as we head throughout the overnight and into Thursday. Partly cloudy skies are expected once again for outdoor plans Thursday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s for the beaches by Thursday afternoon and into the middle 80s for the inland locations.

Highs climb tomorrow but fall just shy of the record for Myrtle Beach. Inland locations make a run at the record. (WMBF)

Right now, we’re forecasting to come up just shy of a record temperature in North Myrtle Beach, but do have Florence & Lumberton setting a new record high for both Lumberton and Florence.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

If you noticed the pollen accumulating on the cars around town, you’re not alone. Allergy issues will only continue with record warmth as we head into the end of the week. Thankfully, our next rain chance will bring some brief relief to the pollen but it won’t last long. Highs on Friday remain warm as temperatures climb into the mid 70s for both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. A weak cold front that moves through the area Friday morning will be responsible for cooler temperatures inland Friday afternoon.

Our next rain chance moves in Friday night and into Saturday. (WMBF)

As we head into Friday evening, the chance of rain returns to the forecast as a quick-hitting disturbance slides through the area. That front that moved through earlier will stall out to our south, keeping clouds around Friday afternoon and into Saturday. Rain chances will go from 20% Friday afternoon to 40% overnight and into Saturday. A wedge of cold air will move in from the northeast as winds transition out of the north overnight and into Saturday. This will keep the clouds and rain chances around but also cool off our temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

More clouds around with the best rain chance on Saturday. (WMBF)

By Sunday, there’s a lot of indication this is out of here. While clouds will linger, we should start to see southerly winds push the rain and clouds out of here. It just may take some extra time for the cloud cover. Highs will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s to end the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.