FIRST ALERT: Changes arrive by the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Record warmth will give way to cooler weather by Saturday along with a risk of light rain.

TONIGHT

After a record setting day in the lower 80s, temperatures will remain mild tonight, only dropping into the lower 60s. A few areas of sea fog will be possible near the beaches.

Fair skies and very warm. (WMBF)

TOMORROW

Skies will turn mostly cloudy on Friday as a cold front starts to drop into the area. As a result, temperatures will be a few degrees cooler in the afternoon - although still very warm. Temperatures will reach into the middle and upper 70s by midday into the afternoon. By the evening hours, a few light showers will be possible.

Mostly cloudy and not quite as warm. (WMBF)

WEEKEND CHANGES

The weak cold front will drop into the area by Friday night . A few light showers will be likely during the overnight hours. Cooler temperatures arrive with the front with overnight lows dropping into the lower 50s.

As the front pushes south of the region on Saturday, the surge of cooler weather will keep temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 on Saturday. In addition, a weak storm system will deliver cloudy skies and occasional light rain and drizzle at times especially early in the day.

Cooler Saturday with light showers at times. (WMBF)

Milder weather returns once again on Sunday with brighter skies and temperatures returning to the 60s to near 70.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.