Discover this hidden gem in Conway: The Local Market & Deli

By TJ Ross
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Local Market & Deli was established in 2022.

They’re a local deli and sandwich shop with innovative and delicious foods.

From sandwiches to salads, grab and go items, retail area, cold cuts and cheese to prepared foods to enjoy at home or work and full catering menu.

Discover everything they have to offer and see their delicious menu here.

The Local Market & Deli
Dining with Dockery: The Local Market & Deli
Tabernacle Church Food Bank is doing amazing work in the Grand Strand and beyond
Grand Strand Today - The Local Market & Deli Pt 1
Grand Strand Today - The Local Market & Deli Pt 2