Dining with Dockery: The Local Market & Deli

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re so excited for Dining with Dockery as we head up to Conway to try out The Local Market & Deli in downtown.

Located on Main Street, The Local Market & Deli opened in 2022 and offers a menu that looks amazing. Andrew has a spent a few hours looking at the sandwiches but also has been eyeing those boardwalk fries.

Their menu features cold subs, hot subs, market salads and a few more items. It’s a great spot to grab a bite to eat in downtown Conway, especially lunch! They are open from 11 AM to 7 PM Monday-Sunday and you can visit their menu here.

This is a new place for Dining with Dockery which is always a blast. To watch Andrew eat and see some of his favorites, you can view the entire interview above.

Be sure to visit them and tell them Halley & Andrew sent you.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

