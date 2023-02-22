Submit a Tip
Deputies find weapons, drugs following chase, crash in Florence County

(SOURCE: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway following a chase and crash in Florence County.

Sheriff TJ Joye said his deputies took over a chase on Wednesday afternoon that began in the city of Florence.

He said the chase went for several miles before the car overturned at Freedom Boulevard and National Cemetery Road.

There was a driver and two passengers inside the suspect vehicle, according to Joye. He said they all had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

He added that weapons and drugs were found inside the car and that those are being processed by the sheriff’s office.

Joye said no names and charges have been released at this time because it’s still early in the investigation.

