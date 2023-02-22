Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Constitutional carry’ bill passes 2nd hearing

The House voted 90-30 Wednesday night to give the bill a second reading.
The House voted 90-30 Wednesday night to give the bill a second reading.(Mary Green)
By Mary Green and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A bill that would allow people over 18 to carry loaded, concealed weapons without a permit or training will have a third hearing in the South Carolina House.

The House voted 90-30 Wednesday night to give the bill a second reading.

Under the bill, guns would still be banned in the same places they are currently not allowed, including schools, churches and courthouses. The bill would also set mandatory penalties for people unlawfully carrying guns.

People convicted of felonies that put them behind bars for a year or more or misdemeanors that locked them up for at least five years – would not be able to possess guns under this bill, in line with federal law.

The House will give this bill one more vote Thursday before sending it to the Senate.

Similar constitutional carry proposals have failed at the State House in previous years, including as recently as two years ago.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Lowery
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
Daeshaun Shammond Jacqui Page
Suspect entered room with key during armed robbery at Grand Strand resort
Market Common attempted robbery caught of surveillance
Myrtle Beach police release ID of suspect shot during Market Common attempted robbery
If county user fees are eliminated, property taxes may go up or services will be more limited,...
South Carolina weighs ‘Yankee tax’ on newcomer driving fees
Skeletal remains recovered from shallow grave in Georgetown County,
Coroner identifies victims in double homicide after skeletal remains found in Georgetown County

Latest News

.
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
Deputies find weapons, drugs following chase, crash in Florence County
Deputies find weapons, drugs following chase, crash in Florence County
.
Suspect entered room with key during armed robbery at Grand Strand resort
Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle nears fourth week
Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle nears fourth week
.
VIDEO: From wheels to bricks: Grand Strand mobile coffee shop opens store front in downtown Conway