Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Woman kicked in head by moose while walking her dog

An Anchorage woman was kicked in the head by a moose while walking her dog. (SOURCE: KTUU)
By Georgina Fernandez, Joe Cadotte and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A woman in Alaska was kicked in the head by a moose while walking her dog.

Tracy Hansen took her dog, Gunner, out for a walk on the same path she normally does three times a day.

However, their third walk on Feb. 16 took a drastic turn.

A moose unexpectedly charged behind Hansen while she was walking on the sidewalk near a car dealership before jumping over her and kicking her in the head.

“I thought someone had not been paying attention and hit me with a bike or something,” Hansen told KTUU. “I had put my hands up to my head, and I’m like, ‘I’m bleeding.’”

It wasn’t until she sat up that Hansen realized the moose that she and her dog had walked past earlier was not in front of her.

“Knowing that the moose had been somewhere behind me and now, here this moose is in front of me, and I’m like, ‘Was that the moose?’” Hansen said.

KTUU also spoke with Kate Timmons, who was driving down the road with her family. Timmons witnessed the moose kick Hansen in the head and she and her family quickly rushed in to help by diverting the moose away from Hansen and her dog.

“My husband was able to pull her over the snow bank, so we could get her in the truck with her dog and kind of get her out of the way,” Timmons said. “It definitely seemed unprovoked from our standpoint and it happened so fast it was just like, a matter of getting her out of the situation, getting her help, making sure, you know, my big thing was that she didn’t have a head trauma, that there wasn’t a bleed or something.”

Timmons said she was worried about what could have happened if her family didn’t witness the accident and spring into action. Timmons noted how tall the snow banks were, which would have made it a struggle for a passing car to see Hansen lying on the sidewalk.

Hansen said she was grateful she and Timmons crossed paths at the right moment.

“Kate and I were discussing that the Lord put her in the right place, at the right time to be able to help,” Hansen said.

On Monday, Gunner and Hansen were back walking on the same path. Hansen said that Gunner was uninjured, but she is still recovering from staples in her head, headaches and bruising throughout her body, but that won’t stop their daily routine.

“We’ll be back on our normal walks,” Hansen said. “The moose won’t stop that.”

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MYR to offer new non-stop flights to, from Ohio and NY
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Day 24: Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Market common business owner catches suspected robber on video
Market Common business owner catches attempted robbery suspect on security camera
Horry County Police hire crime analyst to help prevent criminal activities in your neighborhood
Shooting that injured 4 began inside Loris-area bar, police say

Latest News

.
Black History Spotlight Podcast: Music & Entertainment
.
How to keep your heart healthy for American Heart Month
.
Crash causing back-ups along Highway 17 Bypass near Surfside Beach area
.
SLED: Man charged after multi-county chase, exchanging gunfire with troopers
Market Common attempted robbery caught of surveillance
Myrtle Beach police release ID of suspect in Market Common attempted robbery