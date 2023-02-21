Warrants: Former Darlington police officer bought, used heroin while on duty

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – A Darlington police officer found himself on the wrong side of the law, according to state authorities.

The State Law Enforcement Division announced on Tuesday that former Darlington police officer Thomas ‘Trey’ James III was arrested and charged after heroin was found in his patrol car.

Arrest warrants show that between Feb. 16 and 17, while on duty, he purchased, possessed and used a quantity of suspected heroin for personal use.

A sergeant with the Darlington Police Department found the suspected heroin in James’ patrol car while collecting department-issued equipment from him.

James was then terminated from his job as an officer with the department.

Authorities arrested James on Friday. He is charged with misconduct in office and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

He is currently out of jail after posting a $22,500 bond.

