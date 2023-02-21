Surfside Beach Pier expected to wrap up construction in April

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- Since being destroyed in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew the process of building a new pier in Surfside Beach has been far from quick and easy.

After nearly seven years of planning, designing and construction Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer said they’re just months away from construction being completed.

While there’s not an official grand opening planned just yet Mayor Hellyer said the contractor plans to wrap construction on April 16t handing the pier officially over to the town of Surfside Beach.

As construction workers finish up the final phase of the Surfside Beach fishing pier the town’s pier committee is making sure everything is in place for an eventual grand opening celebration.

“It needs to be the grand party of all parties,” said Tabitha Mull.

Before any party planning can begin the pier committee is making sure every detail is perfect before officially opening to the public.

“There’s a lot of things to look at just to make sure the overall experience is as enjoyable as it can be,” said Robert Krouse.

One of the topics discussed by the pier committee was if the pier will have an official closing time, specifically for those looking to night fish or get out before sunrise.

“It’s going to be a growing and learning process that first year,” said Krouse.

Currently the Surfside Beach Diner and Painters Homemade Ice Cream are the only two tenets on the pier, leaving two spots still left to fill.

“We’re just looking into something the public would want and we’ve got some people very interested in it,” said Hellyer.

The pier committee says once construction is complete the pier might not be open to the public right away but feels they’ll be ready for their first summer with an open pier for the first time in nearly seven years.

“It’s been a long process but watching over this last year it feels different and to anyone interested I’d say come and try it out,” said Krouse.

The pier committee and town council understand the first year of the pier being open is going to be a learning phase, which includes no admission for the pier in its first year.

