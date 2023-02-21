Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Student accused of threat at school where boy shot teacher

A Newport News police officer directs traffic at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News,...
A Newport News police officer directs traffic at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., on Monday Jan. 30, 2023. The Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher has reopened with stepped-up security and a new administrator.(AP Photo/John C. Clark)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A fifth-grade student at the same Virginia elementary school where a first-grader shot his teacher last month told classmates in a text message that he would “pop some bullets” and tell someone to shoot up the class, a school official wrote in an email to parents.

Karen Lynch, an administrator who is currently leading the Newport News school, wrote in the email that several fifth-grade students were texting each other on Saturday when one of them allegedly made the threat. Another student told their parent, who contacted the teacher of the student who made the threat, Lynch wrote. The teacher then notified administrators.

“I immediately contacted the student’s parent and excluded the student from school,” Lynch wrote.

Lynch said police are investigating and a threat assessment is in progress.

“Please rest assured that all protocols are being followed and this incident is being addressed accordingly,” Lynch wrote.

On Jan. 6, a 6-year-old student at Richneck brought a loaded 9mm handgun to school and shot his teacher Abby Zwerner, seriously wounding her.

Diane Toscano, an attorney for Zwerner, notified school officials last month that Zwerner intends to sue the school district. Toscano said school administrators ignored warnings from several teachers in the hours before the shooting that the boy had a gun and was threatening other students. Zwerner is recovering at home.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MYR to offer new non-stop flights to, from Ohio
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Day 24: Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Horry County Police hire crime analyst to help prevent criminal activities in your neighborhood
Shooting that injured 4 began inside Loris-area bar, police say
Quanisha Manago was arrested, and warrants charging her with Trafficking Cocaine over 400 Grams...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to SC home, sheriff says

Latest News

.
Black History Spotlight Podcast: Music & Entertainment
.
How to keep your heart healthy for American Heart Month
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
LIVE: Biden meets with Poland leader, set to speak on Ukraine war
Earthquake damage is seen near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
New quake brings fresh losses to residents of Turkey, Syria
MYR to offer new non-stop flights to, from Ohio and NY