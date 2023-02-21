Report: Juvenile to be charged in animal abuse incident captured on doorbell video

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified the juvenile involved in an animal abuse incident over the weekend.

The Ring doorbell video, which has been circulating on Facebook, shows two juveniles walking up to a home at Bob O Link Court in Ladson. The video shows one of them picking up a stray cat and slamming it into the concrete ground; afterward, they both fall to the ground, appearing as though they are laughing.

The sheriff’s office received numerous tips about the incident and who the suspects were, according to an incident report.

Through an investigation, deputies identified the person who was seen throwing the cat, the report states.

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson says the juvenile will be charged.

Over the weekend, the Pet Helpers Adoption Center and the LowCountry Animal Rescue says they were both offering $1,000 for information on the two people responsible for the act.

On Monday, LowCountry Animal Rescue shared a picture of the cat, Eevee, saying she is getting checked out by the Sweetgrass Animal Hospital. The rescue says she appears to be OK, and she’s being cared for by a foster parent.

