Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Prepare for warmer months ahead with Carolina Temperature Control

By TJ Ross
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With their trade mark orange trucks, Carolina Temperature Control has been successfully servicing the Grand Strand and surrounding areas since 1983.

They are a family owned company and cater to special interest groups, custom homebuilders and commercial builders.

Quality is the driving force behind CTC and customer satisfaction is their common goal.

Currently, they’re expanding with a new service center which will better serve their customers needs.

For more detailed information on some of the products they offer, find out here.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MYR to offer new non-stop flights to, from Ohio and NY
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Day 24: Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Horry County Police hire crime analyst to help prevent criminal activities in your neighborhood
Shooting that injured 4 began inside Loris-area bar, police say
Market common business owner catches suspected robber on video
Market Common business owner catches attempted robbery suspect on security camera

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Today - Teal Collective
.
Grand Strand Today - Marshi Gras on the Marshwalk Pt 1
.
Grand Strand Today - Marshi Gras on the Marshwalk Pt 2
.
Grand Strand Today - Marshi Gras on the Marshwalk Pt 3